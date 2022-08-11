City of East Wenatchee Accepts Plan for Second Round of American Rescue Plan Funds

The City of East Wenatchee is looking into how to distribute the second round of their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

On March 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Treasury distributed funds to address the economic impact COVID-19 has had on multiple communities.

East Wenatchee is an Entitlement Community, leaving the $3,057,385 directly in their hands.

During their city council meeting on August 2, the city decided they wanted to keep $1,557,385 for their own revenue loss and distribute the remaining $1,500,000 to community organizations.

ARPA funds were split 2021-22 and 2022-23. The city has already spent $215,150 on the following organizations:

YWCA

Wellness Place

Small Miracles

Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation

Women’s Resource Center

North Central Accountable Community of Health

Wenatchee Confluence Rotary

Chelan-Douglas Volunteer Attorney Services

Alano Club of Wenatchee

The city has proposed sending the remaining funds towards COVID-19 prevention and mitigation, behavioral health services, public health services, housing assistance, and water/sewer services.

The city has until 2024 to disperse funds and spent by 2026. Any remaining funds will be sent back to the treasury.