City of Leavenworth Holds Public Hearing on Recent City Developments

The City of Leavenworth’s planning commission is holding a public hearing on recent city developments on April 5.

The hearing will include discussion on bed and breakfast (B&B) density standards, the Multifamily Tax Exemption, and parking changes.

The Multifamily Tax Exemption is a property tax waiver program for developers who build multi-family housing units.

According to packet materials, city councilmember Jason Lundgren submitted an application for his own B&B back in February.

The public hearing will be located at the Leavenworth City Hall Council Chambers on April 5, at 7 p.m.

You can read the planning commission packet here.

