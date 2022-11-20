City of Wenatchee’s 2023 Budget Keeps Pace With Inflation and Capital Project Spending
The City of Wenatchee recently accepted their 2023 Final Budget during the city council’s special meeting on Thursday.
In 2022, the city’s budget ordinance began with a net balance of $56.7 million and ended with $37.83 million. The general fund had $15 million and towards the end of the year, they were left with $11.4 million.
This year, the city intentionally increased their expenditures after the city’s fund balance jumped to $19.5 million in 2021. As a result, the city spent approximately $4.2 million towards capital projects this year.
Some of the largest capital projects include $930,000 for the City Pool Liner Replacement project, $300,000 for sidewalk improvements, and $110,000 for the Okanogan Street Park.
Budgeted items for 2023 include $3,690,000 towards the Confluence Parkway project and $7,108,260 for the Apple Capital Loop project, both coming from the INFRA grant.
The city will also funnel $482,630 towards renovating the Convention Center, along with issuing new bonds for this project.
Other notable changes to the city’s budget include an increase in employee salaries, a rise in tourism revenue, and a decrease in utility funds.
Due to inflation, the city increased employee wages 5%, along with a scheduled 3.5% to 4% increase for union employees, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The Sewer utility fund began with 10 million but was later left with $3.2 million The storm drain utility fund began with $5.5 million and was left with $2.5 million towards the end of the year.
The Sewer Utility rates are set to increase by 6% each year to improve aging infrastructure.
The fund balance for the Tourism fund jumped from $150,450 in 2022 to $452,480 for 2023. This is because the city increased the Tourism Promotion Area (TPA) fees from $1 to $2 per night in 2020, and hotel/motel taxes started to bounce back from the pandemic.
The city estimates that property taxes will increase 2.5% per year, sales tax will increase 3.5% per year, and utility taxes will increase 3% per year.
They also believe expenses will increase 3.5% overall.
To check out more of the City of Wenatchee’s 2023 Budget, visit this link.