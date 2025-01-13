Columbia Basin Residents Buzzing After Daytime Meteor, Space Junk Sighting

Columbia Basin Residents Buzzing After Daytime Meteor, Space Junk Sighting

Several residents in the Columbia Basin are buzzing after reportedly spotting what they say was a meteor in the skies over the weekend.

Most of the reports came from the Quincy area where at least one person reported seeing a streaking object with a long trail of smoke behind it during the daylight hours on Saturday.

Although many of the witnesses believed it to have been a meteor, there are no official reports of sightings from the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA), the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association (NOAA), or private agencies such as The Aerospace Corporation's Debris Sightings log.

While it's possible the object may have been a meteor, it's just as likely that it was a form of space junk, although no official sightings have yet been registered with agencies such as the Center for Orbital & Reentry Debris or the AstriaGraph site at the University of Texas.

