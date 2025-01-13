Columbia Basin Residents Buzzing After Daytime Meteor, Space Junk Sighting

Several residents in the Columbia Basin are buzzing after reportedly spotting what they say was a meteor in the skies over the weekend.

Most of the reports came from the Quincy area where at least one person reported seeing a streaking object with a long trail of smoke behind it during the daylight hours on Saturday.

Although many of the witnesses believed it to have been a meteor, there are no official reports of sightings from the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA), the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association (NOAA), or private agencies such as The Aerospace Corporation's Debris Sightings log.

While it's possible the object may have been a meteor, it's just as likely that it was a form of space junk, although no official sightings have yet been registered with agencies such as the Center for Orbital & Reentry Debris or the AstriaGraph site at the University of Texas.