Congresswoman Kim Schrier Publishes Ad Regarding Women’s Health

Congresswoman Kim Schrier released a new ad called the “Oath,” following SCOTUS’ decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on June 24.

“As a doctor, I know that the decision of when and whether to have a child should be between a woman and her doctor, not the government,” said Rep. Schrier. “I am the only candidate in this race who will protect a woman’s right to choose."

Schrier is the current 8th district representative and the only democratic legislator in the North Central region. She is running for re-election this year.