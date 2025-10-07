Containment On Labor Mtn. Fire Ups For First Time In Three Weeks

For the first time in three weeks, containment levels on the Labor Mountain Fire have inched upwards.

The blaze, which was sparked by a lightning strike within the Cle Elum Ranger District on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum on Sept. 1, had been listed at 7% containment since Sept. 17 but is now listed at 10% contained as of Tuesday (Oct. 7).

Officials say the fire is still just shy of 40,000 acres at 39,753 acres, with minimal growth reported on Monday, despite its crossing of an established fire line on the west side of Tronsen Ridge.

Although some water drops were conducted throughout the fire zone to start the week, helicopters flew fewer missions than in previous days due to an inversion layer which kept a large amount of smoke near ground level and significantly reduced visibilities.

Fire managers say the blaze also continued to back down into Mission Creek just south of Devil's Gulch Trailhead, where crews conducted burnout operations in an attempt to parallel the primary body of the fire with containment lines in the area.

The fire also reportedly crossed a containment line above Mission Creek, where it destroyed a small section of hose which had been laid in the area.

Firefighters worked to construct new hand and dozer lines on blaze's northern edges in the vicinity of the Old Blewett Pass community, and furthered efforts to remove fuel loads along U.S. Highway 97 (US-97) and mop up and strengthen containment lines near Peshastin and Scotty Creeks.

Crews work to suppress and contain the Labor Mountain Fire along U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass late Monday.

A 29-mile stretch of US-97 from its intersection with Ingalls Creek Road seven miles south of its junction with U.S. Highway 2 (Big Y) to its junction with State Route 970 (Lauderdale) remained closed for 16th straight days due to fire activity along the roadway, as well as hazardous trees which have yet to be felled.

Smoke impacts from the fire continue to be mixed, with some communities in the nearby vicinity of the fire still experiencing some heavier volumes and worsened air qualities at times.

Evacuation notices remain in effect for a number of locations near the fire, which is now roughly 10 miles south of Cashmere and about nine miles west of Wenatchee.

There are currently 1,510 personnel assigned to the Labor Mountain Fire, along with 71 engines; 31 water tenders; 36 pieces of heavy equipment; and 14 helicopters.

To date, the fire has yet to produce any reports of damaged or destroyed structures.

Officials say that full containment of the Labor Mountain Fire will likely not be achieved until a large enough weather event occurs that will essentially put out the blaze sometime this autumn.