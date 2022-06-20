Contractor Fined for Denying Overtime to Workers at Gorge

An Othello labor contractor has been accused of denying farm workers overtime wages for cleaning up after events at the Gorge Amphitheater.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) found Espinoza Contractors, LLC worked some of its crews up to 90 hours per week with no overtime pay.

The company also reportedly did not accurately record deductions from its workers’ wages for transportation costs and failed to register as a farm labor contractor as required by state law.

DOL fined Espinoza nearly $62,000 in civil penalties and recovered over $83,000 in back wages for the workers in question.

Investigators say as many as four dozen migrant workers were denied overtime by the company.