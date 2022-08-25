Coroner Identifies Person Found Dead Outside Quincy Processing Plant
The identity of the person found dead outside of a potato processing plant in Quincy this week is now known.
The Grant County Coroner identified the body as 20-year-old Nathaniel Stout of Quincy.
Stout was an employee at Lamb Weston plant who reportedly went to his car while on a break and never returned.
i FIBER ONE reports the coroner has not confirmed the cause of death, but suspects Stout died from a drug overdose.
According to i FIBER ONE, the coroner has ruled out the cause of death being physiological, and is awaiting toxicology results.