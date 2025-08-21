Chelan County commissioners have awarded more than $1.1 million in 2025 to six projects, ranging from infrastructure upgrades at the Cashmere Mill Site to improvements at a Leavenworth apartment complex that provides affordable workforce housing.

What Is the Chelan County Public Infrastructure Fund?

The funding comes through the Chelan County Public Infrastructure Fund (CPIF), created in 2021 and financed by revenues from the sales-and-use tax for public facilities in rural counties. For this reason, it’s often called the Rural Counties Tax. The program is administered by the county’s Economic Services department and supports public projects that create or retain jobs, attract businesses, or expand affordable housing opportunities.

A Growing Investment Since 2021

Since its launch, CPIF has steadily grown in scope and impact. In its first year, commissioners awarded roughly $740,000 for economic development projects. In 2022, the state legislature expanded the program to include permanently affordable housing, with $923,200 awarded to four agencies. By 2023, the fund had invested nearly $4.5 million in local projects, with a goal of distributing up to $1.25 million that year. In 2024, another $1.2 million went out in grants. Altogether, about $4 million has been directed into the local economy since 2021.

Cashmere Mill Site Tops 2025 Allocations

Nearly a quarter of this year’s allocation—$244,600—will go to infrastructure improvements at the Cashmere Mill Site, a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) property. Planned upgrades include waterline extensions, stormwater drainage, and road work, all intended to make the business park more attractive to new tenants.

Port Authority Expands Economic Footprint

The Port Authority has been active on multiple fronts. In Malaga, it has proposed a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that could generate more than $50 million for business development near the old Alcoa plant, Microsoft’s data center, and the site of the planned Helion nuclear fusion facility.

From Art to Industry: Wenatchee’s New Vision

Closer to downtown Wenatchee, the Port recently approved a mural contest to add large-scale public art to its Columbia Street buildings, which it hopes to transform into a craft district featuring breweries, restaurants, shops, and performance venues.

With the Port’s backing and the county’s investment, supporters believe the Cashmere Mill Site is poised to finally attract businesses to its Sunset Highway campus. The location offers an appealing setting, and with the new infrastructure in place, companies could begin moving in sooner rather than later.

