Chelan County extends its burn ban and fire restrictions through Oct. 15.

The burn ban was set to expire on Oct. 1, but the Board of County Commissioners has the authority to extend restrictions if necessary.

Why Chelan County Extended Its Burn Ban

“It’s still very dry out there and we have two of the largest wildfires burning in the state here in Chelan County,” said Chelan County Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen. “We are hoping that a two-week extension not only gives firefighters more time to put out those fires but also for more favorable weather conditions to come in, maybe even some rain.”

What the Fire Restrictions Include

In addition to the burn ban, outdoor open burning of grass, leaves, brush, and other natural materials is prohibited. Motorists cannot drive off a county roadway, except to access open public lands. The use of exploding targets and incendiary ammo is not permitted, nor can folks shoot outside of gun ranges. In addition, residential campfires and the use of coal is not allowed. However, propane fires are allowed in residential campfires, commercial barbecues, and camp stoves.

Local Wildfires Straining Resources

“Our fire resources are stretched super thin right now with the Lower Sugarloaf Fire near Entiat and the Labor Mountain Fire near Blewett Pass,” Pedersen said. “It’s only a two-week extension, so we need everyone on board. This is an easy way for you to support your local firefighters.”

Commissioners may extend the burn ban and fire restrictions again beyond Oct. 15 if needed.