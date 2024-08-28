Crews Corral Brush Fire Near Ritzville

Fire crews in Adams County were busy containing a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze ignited at around 12:30 p.m. near Ritzville in the vicinity of Schrag Road just off Interstate-90 (I-90) and State Route 21 (SR-21), and blackened well over 1,000 acres of farm- and rangeland before being fully corralled.

The fire destroyed two abandoned sheds and was reportedly sparked by farm equipment.

No official evacuation notices were issued but numerous residents near the fire were personally notified about the potential danger by deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

No homes were damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.

The fire briefly closed a portion of the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the junction of SR-21, as well as portions of Schrag and Wahl Roads.