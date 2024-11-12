DOT To Hold Open Houses About SR-28 East Wenatchee Project

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) is inviting people who travel or live near State Route 28 in East Wenatchee to learn more about the upcoming SR-28 East Wenatchee Corridor Project.

The project is scheduled to get underway in 2028 and is designed to improve safety and mobility along Sunset Highway between 9th and Hadley Streets, and will include an expansion from two lanes to four, along with the installation of sidewalks and several intersection improvements.

Get our free mobile app

The DOT is holding two in-person open house events, both featuring the same information about the project, in the weeks ahead.

DOT staff will be on hand at each event to answer questions and provide more information about the project and its potential impacts on the local community.

Both open houses will be held at the Cascade Elementary School cafeteria, 2330 North Baker Avenue in East Wenatchee.

They will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21.

More information regarding the SR-28 East Wenatchee Corridor Project is available at the DOT's website by clicking here.