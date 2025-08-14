In 2024, the number of concealed carry permits (CPLs) in Washington rose by 6,000 from 2023.

In the first 7 months of 2025, the increase in CPL has jumped almost 14,000, according to state data reported by the Washington State Standard.

The data shows there are 713,195 active concealed pistol licenses, or approximately 1 for every 11 residents, as of August 1, 2025

And residents of Grant and Douglas counties have made a significant increase in applications so far this year, landing both among the top 20 in Washington state for new licenses.

Grant County has experienced the biggest percentage increase in licensees statewide. The numbers went down in ten Washington counties.

The increase comes as additional gun control measures passed in the Washington State Legislature take effect next May (2027)

HB1263 will require all gun purchasers to apply for a five-year permit through the Washington State Patrol. The permit will come with a fee and require the individual to have completed certified firearm safety training within the prior five years.

CPL applicants will also have to prove they have undergone the safety course.

Is the increase in CPLs attributed to the revised law?

You might conclude that gun owners are simply responding to the new legislation before it is implemented. But WASPC, the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs, reports violent crime was down significantly in 2024. Murders dropped about 19% from 2023, but the number was still more than 50% higher than pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

The National Rifle Association attributes the increase in CPLs in part to Washington's gun control measures and personal safety fears.

"A soft-on-crime agenda has created a dangerous scenario where law-abiding citizens must jump through administrative hoops to exercise their constitutional rights. Despite these arduous hurdles, more Washingtonians than ever are arming themselves, because they understand that their family’s safety is in their own hands” -- John Commerford, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action.

