Douglas County Extends Burn Ban To October 15

Douglas County now has a burn ban in place until next Saturday.

The move comes several days after Chelan County extended its fire restrictions to the same date.

Douglas County Commissioner Mark Straub says he and his colleagues simply responded to expert advice.

"The Douglas County Board of Commissioners received a recommendation from Douglas County Fire Marshall Kurt Blanchard recommending the fire burn ban in Douglas County be extended until October 15, given the current fire conditions," Straub said.

Straub also said their decision was also based on recommendations from the Regional Fire Defense Board.

There's widespread agreement that fire danger remains high in the Wenatchee Valley.

The local Fire Marshalls have pointed to the extreme level of smoke from wildfires in the region as proof that fire season is not yet over.