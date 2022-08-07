Drivers Transported to Harborview Medical Center After Serious Collision North of Wenatchee

Both drivers of a serious collision north of Wenatchee were taken to Harborview Medical Center Saturday night.

On August 6, one vehicle was going southbound SR 97A around milepost 202 when the second vehicle crossed over to the southbound lane, striking the vehicle head on.

SR 97A was closed for roughly four hours as Washington State Patrol assisted with the collision.

Washington State trooper Jeremy Weber said drugs or alcohol may have played a factor into this collision.

The collision is still under investigation.

There were no passengers accompanying either vehicle.