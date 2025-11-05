Police in Moses Lake say a major fentanyl and narcotics bust has taken a large amount of dangerous drugs off the streets.

Late Tuesday night, detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, working with federal agents from the ATF, stopped a vehicle as part of an ongoing fentanyl investigation.

Two people were detained, and investigators later served several search warrants, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, weapons, and cash, including:

2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 3,000 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine, and four firearmas.

Detectives also recovered more than $100,000 dollars in cash believed to be ties to drug trafficking.

Authorities say the investigation is still active, and no further details are being released at this time.