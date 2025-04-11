E. Wenatchee Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Assaulting Police

An East Wenatchee man receives seven years in prison for assaulting federal officers in a park & ride in Wenatchee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington says 34-year-old Filiberto Santana had active arrest warrants for stolen vehicles, assault, and gun violations.

Detectives say Santana and Emilee Stouts fled the scene in a stolen car December 18, 2022 after a weapons offense where one of them pointed a gun at a victim in the 800 block of North Baker Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Officers spotted the two Christmas Day and attempted a stop but they fled the scene.

Detectives arrested Santana and Stotts January 3, 2023. Law enforcement approached a stolen vehicle Santana and Stotts occupied and asked them to put their hands up.

Stotts put the car in reverse, then attempted to shift into drive in an attempt to escape. She spun the wheels and the car did not make it out of the lot.

Santana rolled the windows up and retrieved a bottle and sprayed interior detailing fluid in a U.S. Marshal's eyes while another officer inhaled the substance. Santana attempted to escape out the rear driver's side window, but authorities took him into custody.

Police discovered a Ruger handgun, as well as multiple magazines for the gun and several magazines from other caliber firearms, a holster, and 9mm ammo.

“Everyday law enforcement officers take on tremendous dangers; yet, they put their lives on the line to protect our communities,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Rich Barker. “I am grateful to be able to work closely with federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement, who work tirelessly to secure Eastern Washington Communities.”

Santana also faces three years of supervised release.