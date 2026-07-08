Construction crews in East Wenatchee continue their improvement work on 5th Street NE Friday.

The City of East Wenatchee said the 5th Street NE and Eastmont Avenue intersection will close starting at 6 a.m. A detour is in place along North Grover Place, 8th Street NE, and Eastmont Avenue.

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The work is expected to add pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, as well as lighting to increase pedestrian safety and encourage more active transportation to schools.

The city received grants from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board to conduct the work.

Additional closures are planned for August and September.