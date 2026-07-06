Three East Wenatchee residents were arrested over the weekend for fires and fireworks offenses.

East Wenatchee Police Department said officers arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday in relation to the fires on the loop trail near the George Sellar Bridge Thursday. She faces two counts of reckless burning.

The fire burned two acres and forced the closure of the State Route 28 bypass for roughly half an hour.

On Saturday, police responded to the 200 block of Eastridge Drive for a report of fireworks. Officers cited a 41-year-old man for discharging fireworks, which is a $205 fine.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 1000 block of 12th St. NE for a report of a brush fire. Investigators located a 46-year-old man who admitted to starting the fire when he set off fireworks. The case has been sent to the city prosecutor for review of reckless burning charges.

"Like every summer, our area continues to be at a high risk of fire danger," said Police Chief Rick Johnson. "Please make good choices and help keep your neighbors safe."

The East Wenatchee Police Department responded to 27 fire and firework-related calls over the holiday weekend, which officials say is a 23% reduction from last year.