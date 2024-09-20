East Wenatchee Looking To Fill Vacancies On Planning Commission

The City of East Wenatchee is now accepting applications for two positions on the East Wenatchee Planning Commission.

City officials say the openings are an excellent opportunity for residents to become more involved in shaping the future of their community.

The Planning Commission plays a crucial role in reviewing land use, zoning, and development proposals, by making recommendations to the City Council that will help guide the city’s growth and sustainability.

The board's seven volunteer members are are appointed by the Mayor and typically meet once per month.

All board members must reside inside or within three miles of the city limits in Douglas County, as well as own property or do business in the city.

The City says ideal candidates will have a strong interest in urban planning, community development, or public policy; the ability to analyze and review complex projects; and a commitment to serving the public and enhancing the qualify of life in East Wenatchee.

The City adds that no prior experience in planning or local government is required, only a desire to make positive contributions to the community.

Interested parties can apply through the City’s website or in person at the City Clerk’s office, 271 9th Street NE in East Wenatchee.

The vacancies will remain open until filled.