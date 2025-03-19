East Wenatchee Man Cited For Allegedly Brandishing Guns At Grocery Store

A Douglas County man is behind bars after police say he brandished firearms inside an East Wenatchee grocery store on Tuesday morning.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says the 70-year-old, whose name is being withheld, was attempting to purchase liquor at around 11:15 a.m. at the Safeway in the 500 block of Grant Road when he became disgruntled with the store's customer service.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the man displayed a pair of handguns he was carrying within two concealed holsters and demanded better assistance from the store's staff.

The man reportedly left the store and was later contacted by police, who issued him a criminal citation for misdemeanor brandishing of a firearm.

He was ordered to appear in court and was not arrested or jailed.

Police also impounded the man's firearms until the case is resolved and trespassed him from the Safeway store.