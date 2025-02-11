East Wenatchee Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Shooting Incident

An East Wenatchee man who pled guilty to wounding another man in the arm with a handgun has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

The sentence was handed down to 26-year-old River J. DeChenne by Judge Robert Jourdan in Chelan County Superior Court on Monday.

Prosecutors say DeChenne shot the 32-year-old because he was dating his ex-girlfriend.

DeChenne was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and drive-by shooting, but pled guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault in exchange for a reduced sentence.

In addition to the prison term, Jordan also ordered DeChenne to serve three years of community custody once released and imposed a no-contact order of 75 years between he and the victim.