East Wenatchee Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Shooting Incident
An East Wenatchee man who pled guilty to wounding another man in the arm with a handgun has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
The sentence was handed down to 26-year-old River J. DeChenne by Judge Robert Jourdan in Chelan County Superior Court on Monday.
Prosecutors say DeChenne shot the 32-year-old because he was dating his ex-girlfriend.
DeChenne was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and drive-by shooting, but pled guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault in exchange for a reduced sentence.
In addition to the prison term, Jordan also ordered DeChenne to serve three years of community custody once released and imposed a no-contact order of 75 years between he and the victim.
