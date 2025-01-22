East Wenatchee PD Unveils Pithy New Podcast, “Interrogate Us”

The East Wenatchee Police Department is flexing its internet savvy.

On Monday, the department debuted "Interrogate Us," a pithy, unassuming and easily digestible podcast starring Chief Rick Johnson and Asst. Chief Erik Hampton. The podcast is available on such platforms as Facebook and Instagram.

The topic of Monday's two-minute episode was marijuana use. Johnson explained that under state law, recreators must be 21 or older. They can possess not more than one ounce of useable cannabis, 16 ounces of marijuana-infused edibles in solid form or 72 ounces in liquid form.

"Where can somebody legally use or consume marijuana in the state of Washington?" Hampton asked.

"This is a commonly asked question," Johnson replied. "You're going to find that people do violate this law and abuse it sometimes."

"Technically, you can smoke in a private residence [if] the owner or the person who controls the residence has given permission - not in public parks, not in the street, not on the sidewalk. Not in view of the public."

The episode concludes with a plea from Johnson to "smoke responsibly."

Some weeks ago, Johnson broke down the genesis of the podcast.

"Asst. Chief [Hampton] came up with the idea of putting on a show where we answer questions, talk about roles within your police department and, once we get going, probably have a few guests on," Johnson said in a Facebook reel.

"The internet has a lot of comments from people that I guess are called 'trolls,'" Hampton added in his most credulous voice. Trolling is "fine," he said, "but we'd like more serious questions."