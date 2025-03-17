East Wenatchee Police Recover 21 Shell Casings After Attempted Shooting

Police in East Wenatchee are looking for suspects in connection to what they believe was an attempted shooting early this morning.

The East Wenatchee Police Department (EWPD) says it happened at around 1:45 a.m. when officers responded to multiple reports of a group of men firing guns in the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue.

Police Chief Rick Johnson says investigators discovered 21 shell casings at the scene and witnesses said the men were on foot and appeared to be firing at an occupied vehicle in the area.

No injuries were reported and EWPD detectives have launched an investigation with the assistance of officials from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.