East Wenatchee Set For Multi-Million Dollar Road Project

The City of East Wenatchee will move forward with a $5 million dollar road project near one of the Apple Capital Loop Trail access points.

Improvements will be made from 19th Street and Cascade Avenue to 21st Street.

"Bike lanes, curb, gutter, sidewalk, street improvements, new center turn lane on 19th Street so it'll be easier to get into the Transportation Land Services parking lot and Loop Trail parking lot," Public Works Manager Garren Melton said. "At the corner of 19th and Cascade, we'll have a stormwater facility to treat all the water."

Additionally, the city council Tuesday night approved a deal with the Douglas County Public Utilities District (PUD) to perform electrical work in the area during the rebuild.

"While we were going through the design for the project, they expressed interest in partnering with us to take all of their power lines that are currently in that area underground." Melton said.

Melton says bids will go out to prospective contractors in the next couple months. The city hopes to start the project in early fall. It's expected to last six months.

Money to help pay for the design, materials and work comes from grants by the Department of Ecology and the Department of Transportation.

