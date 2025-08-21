A half-dozen Starbucks locations in Washington State will soon be impacted by the company's recent decision to return to a business model that more closely resembles the fountainhead of its earlier days.

STARBUCKS IS DISCONTINUING ALL OF ITS PICK-UP LOCATIONS

This week, CEO Brian Niccol announced the Seattle-based coffee chain will be discontinuing its pickup-only locations over the next year, citing that the convenience-focused stores are misaligned with the company's current strategy to offer a more enriched customer experience.

According to USA TODAY, Niccol said, "We found this format to be overly transactional and lacking the warmth and human connection that defines our brand," during a corporate earnings call on July 29.

Get our free mobile app

The corporate giant of all things caffeinated rolled out its Pick Up locations six years ago as way to give patrons an option for faster service when ordering through the company's mobile app.

There are currently close to 100 Pick Up stores in 24 states, and the fate of each is seemingly under review and yet to be fully determined, as Starbucks has said that some will remain open after being converted to its more traditional model, while others will be permanently closed.

THE FATE OF STARBUCKS' PICK UP STORE IN EAST WENATCHEE IS STILL UNCERTAIN

The chain's website indicates it currently operates five Pick Up locations in Washington, but it appears to have forgotten the one at 500 A Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee, which is not listed alongside three in Seattle and one each in Bellevue and Redmond.

Facade of East Wenatchee Starbucks store prior to its 2024 renovations (photo credit: Google) Facade of East Wenatchee Starbucks store prior to its 2024 renovations (photo credit: Google) loading...

The East Wenatchee store opened about 20 years ago under the company's standard design but was closed in August, 2024 to undergo renovations which saw it converted into a Pick Up location when it reopened two months later.

Given the recent statement by Starbucks, and assuming its website omission of the East Wenatchee store as one of its Pick Up spots is an oversight and not an indicator that it qualifies as fitting some other category in the company's lineup, it seems the Valley Mall location will soon be either temporarily closing once again to change back into what it once was or shuttering for good.

For the moment, no one seems to know which it will be, or if those behind the corporate machinations inside the drawing rooms of Starbucks' ivory towers do know, they aren't saying just yet.

If the East Wenatchee store does stay open, however, it's almost certain to continue offering mobile ordering, which the company said will carry on at most of its locations, since such orders constitute 31% of all transactions at Starbucks.