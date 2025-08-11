A man who briefly lived in Ellensburg has been sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes.

Get our free mobile app

32-year-old Scott A. Meyers, admitted in Kittitas County Superior Court to distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material, as well as child rape.

The case followed a months-long investigation by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Ellensburg Police, and the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children task force, with support from federal agencies.