Ellensburg Man Sentenced 23 Years for Child Sex Crimes
A man who briefly lived in Ellensburg has been sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes.
Get our free mobile app
32-year-old Scott A. Meyers, admitted in Kittitas County Superior Court to distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material, as well as child rape.
The case followed a months-long investigation by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Ellensburg Police, and the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children task force, with support from federal agencies.
30 Ways You Might Have Already Broken the Law Today
Most of us try the best we can to be law-abiding citizens, but did you know that you may have been breaking the law without even realizing it?
BestLifeOnline has a list of 30 of the most common transgressions. How many have you been guilty of over the years?
Out of 30, I am guilty of 19. And no I won't tell you which ones.
Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com