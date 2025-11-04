A Kittitas County man is behind bars after police say he led them on a high-speed vehicle chase and a brief foot pursuit on Sunday (Nov. 2) morning.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at around 1:40 a.m. when a deputy observed the driver of a sedan run two stop signs in the northern part of Ellensburg.

When the deputy signaled the driver to pull over, he complied - but only long enough to let his lone passenger out of the vehicle before speeding away.

Get our free mobile app

The ensuing pursuit weaved through the surface streets of Ellensburg before reaching several adjacent county roads and eventually the westbound lanes of Interstate-90 (I-90), where officials say the suspect's vehicle reached speeds of 105 mph.

After pursuing the suspect, 35-year-old Charles Farrell of Ellensburg, for several miles on I-90, spike strips were deployed which disabled his vehicle and deputies used a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Farrell then reportedly attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught by deputies, who arrested him and booked him into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of felony eluding; obstructing a law enforcement officer; possession of a controlled substance; operation of a motor vehicle without the required ignition interlock device; and driving with a suspended license. He was also issued a citation for failing to stop at the two signs prior to the pursuit.

The Washington State Patrol, the Ellensburg Police Department, and the Central Washington University Police Department also assisted in the pursuit.