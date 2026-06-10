Ellensburg police are seeking help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing multiple items.

Vehicle Prowl Reported on West 2nd Avenue

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The Ellensburg Police Department said it happened in the early morning hours of Friday, June 5, when a masked individual broke into a vehicle parked on W. 2nd Avenue and stole multiple items.

Police Release Suspect Description

Surveillance footage shows a person wearing a black coat, gray pants, a tan hat, a hood and carrying an aqua-colored backpack.

How to Submit Information

Investigators ask anyone who lives in the area to check surveillance or security footage from that morning, and anyone with information should contact the Ellensburg Police Department.