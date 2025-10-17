For many older adults, the hardest part of aging isn’t the aches or appointments — it’s the quiet. That’s where a new kind of companion is stepping in, one that listens, reminds, and helps people stay engaged.

ElliQ, a “Smart Care Companion,” is now offered by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) to Medicaid clients through its Roads to Community Living program. This program helps people with long-term care needs move from institutions like nursing homes or state hospitals back into their own homes and communities. ElliQ is designed to make that transition easier — and a lot more social.

Get our free mobile app

About the size of a small lamp, ElliQ swivels, lights up, nods, and talks with warmth and humor. It offers reminders for medications, appointments, and hydration, while encouraging movement, music, or connection with friends and family. ElliQ asks how users slept, checks in about their day, and even remembers pets’ names, acting as a mix between a wellness coach and a chatty companion.

Beyond wellness prompts, ElliQ enriches daily life in many ways. It can take users on virtual world tours, help with crossword puzzles or Wordle, read audiobooks aloud, and hold engaging conversations. This versatility keeps users mentally active, entertained, and socially connected.

In 2023, the Olympic Area Agency on Aging partnered with DSHS to pilot ElliQ as part of Roads to Community Living. Early feedback has been positive: users report feeling more motivated, more connected, and more confident in their routines.

“For machines and AI to solve one of humanity’s biggest problems — loneliness and isolation for older adults — they need to provide not just utility, but real companionship,” says Dor Skuler, CEO of Intuition Robotics, the company behind ElliQ.

Research from the MIT Media Lab shows AI companions can boost well-being, self-acceptance, and personal growth. These devices don’t replace human connection — they strengthen it, making everyday life a little brighter, one chat at a time.

Learn more about eligibility and technology support services under Roads to Community Living at dshs.wa.gov/altsa/rcl.

Will the Human Race Be Ready For the Potential of AI Robots and What They May Be Capable Of?