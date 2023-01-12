Embracing Diversity in the Wenatchee Valley

An event to celebrate diversity in the region is coming to the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center this weekend.

It's called the Martin Luther King Junior Multicultural Fest.

Allie Jordan is assisting with the annual event. She says it will have a different look this year.

"Because of Covid, it was a little bit different the last few years, so we're really excited to be back in the swing of things and getting everyone together and really just celebrate that diversity we have."

Jordan urges everyone to come out and enjoy the event. She's hoping for a great turnout.

"We're going to have about 15 different booths and we're going to have 12 different performers" Jordan said. "Parque Padrinos will be there. We'll have Cafe, Sons of Norway which is a local group that people really forget is here."

Kids are also invited. They will learn and connect with the cultural traditions through arts and crafts.

Each child will receive a passport, with their picture, and travel to each cultural booth where they will receive a sticker in their passports.

The Wenatchee Valley Uplift Awards will also be handed out for those who've had a significant impact on the lives of specific populations.

The event runs from 10:00-3:00 at the museum this Saturday and it's free.