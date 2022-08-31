Wenatchee Valley Museum Presents Zoo in You: The Human Microbiome

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center presents Zoo in You: The Human Microbiome, a new exhibit that explores the science of microbes.

Guests of all ages can come see how microorganisms interact and how they affect personal health.

This exhibit was produced by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and made possible by a Science Education Partnership Award (SEPA) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Zoo in You has three themes: Meet the Microbes, Our Complex Ecosystems, and Exploring our Microbiome.

Meet the Microbes is about learning the four major types of microbes.

Our Complex Ecosystems goes into how microbes keep our immune system regulated with green screens and a touch-screen videogame.

Exploring our Microbiome has a microscope station to look at preserved specimens, along with DNA and virus puzzles, and the opportunity to see what you would look like as a microbe.

The exhibit lasts from Sept. 10, 2022 until Jan. 1, 2023 and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum also offers bilingual exhibits and programs.

You can visit this link for more exhibit events.