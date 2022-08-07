Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County

Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population.

WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first wave of frogs on August 4, 2022, with 127 frogs now in the wild.

Biologist Emily Grabowsky said they are also collaborating with Washington State University, tracking some of the frogs with radio transmitters.

They will be released near one of the last wild leopard frog habitats around the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County.