Ever See A Salmon In The Wild? Now’s Your Chance!

Along with football and falling leaves, autumn also provides an excellent opportunity to see migrating salmon in Washington State.

All species of salmon are anadromous, and their long and perilous journeys from the Pacific Ocean to the rivers and streams of Washington begins in the summertime.

When migrating salmon finally reach their spawning grounds, the waters of their chosen sites are typically very shallow, allowing people to get a close up look at them in their natural habitat - both in the wild and at designated observation areas.

In the Evergreen State, there are dozens of prime locations to view migrating salmon, including nearly a dozen in North Central Washington and the Columbia Basin.

Some of the best spots for spotting salmon locally are:

- Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth

- Enchantment Park, 300 Enchantment Park Way, Leavenworth

- Rocky Reach Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam, 6151 US-97 Alt, Wenatchee

- Entiat National Fish Hatchery, 6970 Fish Hatchery Road, Entiat

- Salmon Viewing Trailhead, near Lake Cle Elum Dam Road near Ronald and Lakedale

- Cooper River Bridge, just off State Route 903 near Cle Elum

- Gold Creek Bridge, near the junction of Huckleberry Peak Road and Forest Road 4832 near Hyak

- Jackson Creek Fish Camp, just off State Route 243 near Desert Aire

- Island Park Trail, 1st Ave. South, Okanogan

- Alma Park, 671 1st Ave. South, Okanogan

- Spring Creek Bridge, 324 SR-20, Winthrop

- Winthrop National Fish Hatchery, 453A Twin Lakes Road, Winthrop

When viewing migrating salmon in the wild, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife recommends the following tips:

- Wear polarized sunglasses to help prevent glare from the water’s surface.

- Approach all streams slowly and stand quietly at their edge, as quick movements will often startle salmon; and control all pets on a leash to prevent salmon from being captured or injured.

- Never walk in streams while salmon are spawning, as this may damage salmon eggs.

- Don't pick up dead or dying salmon. Leaving these carcasses will provide valuable nutrients to the ecosystem.

Fish & Wildlife experts are also reminding salmon seekers not to get discouraged if they don't see anything right away. Finding spawning salmon can be a bit like skywatching for shooting stars. They're definitely out there, but it might take you more than one look to see them!

