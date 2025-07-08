Area Legislators Holding East Wenatchee and Twisp Town Halls
You can talk to your legislators at town halls in East Wenatchee and Twisp later this month.
7th District representatives Hunter Abell (R-Inchelium) and Andrew Engell (R-Colville) will provide updates about the 2025 legislative session and take questions from constituents.
In East Wenatchee, 12th District Rep. Brian Burnett (R-Wenatchee) will join at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at the East Wenatchee City Hall.The Twisp town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Twisp Valley Grange.
Both town halls are open to the public, and there is no need to RSVP.
