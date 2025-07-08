You can talk to your legislators at town halls in East Wenatchee and Twisp later this month.

7th District representatives Hunter Abell (R-Inchelium) and Andrew Engell (R-Colville) will provide updates about the 2025 legislative session and take questions from constituents.

In East Wenatchee, 12th District Rep. Brian Burnett (R-Wenatchee) will join at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at the East Wenatchee City Hall.The Twisp town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Twisp Valley Grange.

Both town halls are open to the public, and there is no need to RSVP.