State Republicans Battle Over Budget

Olympia's biggest focus at this point in the legislative session is the budget.

Both senate caucuses submitted their budget proposals earlier this week. Senate Democrats want to increase taxes on the wealthiest residents in Washington, eliminate the one percent cap on property tax increases, and reduce sales taxes by a half-percent.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are pitching a package including no raises on taxes, and using surplus money from various funds along with pausing expansions on state child care.

7th District Republicans Andrew Engell and Hunter Abell say their party is doing everything they can to make sure there are no new taxes in the state.

"The big elephant in the room is the budget and how the majority party is going to address that," Rep. Engell said. "Are we looking at massive tax increases, which feels like it's going to be their plan, or are they going to trim some of the fat?"

Rep. Abell reiterates the state has a spending problem.

"Hold onto your wallets," Rep. Abell said. "We'll be fighting them every step of the way with that."

Senate Republicans' plan includes an increase in funding for education, providing $75.6 billion over the next biennium - a five percent increase compared to the current two-year funding cycle.

The caucus proposes $14 billion in savings through funding the Working Families Tax Credit using Climate Committment act funds.

Senate Democrats have also floated a five percent cut to state workers salaries. Multiple workers in the Attorney General's office walked out over this proposal.