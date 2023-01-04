Family Sues Chelan County Regional Justice Center for Wrongful Death of Inmate

Family members of the deceased Blair Nelson are suing Chelan County Regional Justice Center for a wrongful death charge.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Tacoma-based legal team Connelly Law Offices filed the family’s claim to the Eastern District Court of Washington.

Plaintiffs state that both medical personnel and guards were unable to provide the medical care Nelson needed for alcohol withdrawal and failed to take her to a doctor.

On Nov. 21, 2021, 42-year-old Blair Nelson was taken to Chelan County Regional Justice Center for an alleged DUI charge.

Shortly after her arrival, Nelson was shaking violently and seemed to be suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

A few hours later, Nelson was found dead in her cell.

Plaintiffs claim that the jail failed to give Nelson necessary medical treatment, and that they have a history of mistreating inmates suffering from withdrawal.

On Sep. 7, 2021, less than three months before Nelson’s death, 38-year-old Joseph Verville was also showing signs of withdrawal and died two days after his initial arrest.

The family is seeking damages and compensation for legal fees.

Chelan County Regional Justice Center’s legal attorney Patrick McMahon is unable to comment at this time.

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story referred to "plaintiffs" incorrectly as "prosecutors". We apologize for the error.)