South Dakota Man Killed in Head-On Crash Near George
A South Dakota man is dead after a head-on collision with a semi-truck Tuesday morning.
Washington State Patrol said it happened around 10:40 a.m. on State Route 281 near George, when the unnamed driver of a sedan crossed the center line and struck the semi-truck, driven by a 30-year-old Puyallup woman who did not have injuries.
Troopers say the sedan driver did not wear his seat belt, but they do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation and blocked the highway for several hours.
Authorities are not releasing the identity of the sedan driver until the next of kin notification process is completed.
