Fatal Head-on Collision on US 2 South of Orondo

US 2 south of Orondo will be closed for several hours while crews investigate a fatal vehicle collision.

At 2:40 p.m., a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi truck head-on while trying to pass another vehicle on US 2 at MP 138.

The driver was found dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and the semi truck driver was uninjured.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said crews are also cleaning up a diesel spill that resulted from the crash.

Drivers can take US 97A as a detour.