Fatal Motorcycle Collision South of Chelan

Two motorcyclists died Saturday night after they swerved off the road on SR 971 south of Chelan, after trying to avoid hitting a cougar.

On August 6, the two people were going southbound on a motorcycle when they tried to avoid hitting a cougar on the road. They swerved onto the northbound lane and struck a guardrail.

Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the bike. The passenger was found on the other side of the guardrail, with the driver found at a nearby embankment.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington State Patrol have omitted the identities of both victims at this time.