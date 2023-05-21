Motorcyclist Taken to Harborview Medical Center After Collision on US 2

A motorcyclist is currently at Harborview Medical Center after a collision on US 2 left him seriously injured Saturday night.

At 8:43 p.m., 41-year-old motorcyclist Aiken Peterson from Peshastin and 19-year-old Kia Optima driver Cole Warman from Peshastin were both going westbound on US 2.

At MP 110, near Hay Canyon Road, Warman attempted to pass Peterson, resulting in a collision.

Peterson was taken to Central Washington Hospital before being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Washington State Patrol are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

US 2 was blocked for nearly two hours while crews investigated the scene.

Warman was not injured.