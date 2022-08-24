Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Chelan on SR 97

A fatal motorcycle collision on SR 97 has closed down traffic both ways near Chelan on the morning of August 24.

A group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound SR 97 when they missed their turn and took a U-turn off the shoulder of milepost 239.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel says one of the riders was hit by an oncoming pick-up truck going southbound and was found dead at the scene

The other motorcyclists were safe.

There is currently no estimate for when the road will reopen.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes on local roads.