Fatal Rollover Crash Near Quincy

An Ephrata man was found dead after a rollover collision near Quincy Thursday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., a resident reported hearing a crash on the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy.

29-year-old Ephrata man Sean Witte was driving a 2008 Ford F250 north on Winchester Road when he failed to turn on a curve, which rolled his pickup truck several times.

Witte was ejected from the vehicle due to not wearing a seatbelt and was found dead at the scene.

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies believe high speeds factored into this collision.

His body is currently in the custody of Coroner Craig Morrison for an autopsy.