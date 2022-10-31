Felony Charges Possible in Kittitas County Head On Crash

Two drivers have serious injuries and one could face felony charges after a head on crash east of Kittitas.

Deputies say a gold Ford Explorer driven by 57-year-old Richard Harding of Ellensburg was driving eastbound on Vantage Road when it crossed the center line and hit a 1979 Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old girl from Ellensburg head-on.

Damaged SUV from Head On crash - Image from Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

Harding's SUV then spun and struck a second westbound vehicle driven by another 16-year-old girl.

The driver of the pickup received multiple compound leg fractures and deputies applied a tourniquet to slow her bleeding before she was taken to a hospital.

Harding was flown to a hospital for his injuries. Deputies say their investigation showed reason to believe Harding was intoxicated at the time of the accident, and a warrant was issued for a sample of his blood. They say if lab analysis confirms he was intoxicated, Harding will be charged with felony vehicular assault for the grievous injury he caused.

Both Harding and the injured 16-year-old girl are expected to recover, although Kittitas County deputies say her recovery will be a long process given the severity of her wounds.

The crash took place at about 7pm Saturday.