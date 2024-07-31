Final Phase Of MegaKittrick Project At Wenatchee Ave. To Start

The final phase of what's called the “MegaKittrick” Project on North Wenatchee Avenue starts on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

It includes more improvements to McKittrick Street at and near North Wenatchee Avenue.

“MegaKittrick” Project Phase 3 - City of Wenatchee “MegaKittrick” Project Phase 3 - City of Wenatchee loading...

Wenatchee Project Engineer Nicole Brockwell says it'll mean that left-turns from the center median of Wenatchee Avenue will be blocked off.

"It's going to be a little south of Ay Caramba to just past Les Schwab, just to, kind of, orient you to some businesses on the Avenue there where the left turns will be closed."

Traffic on North Wenatchee Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction during the project.

It includes the installation of traffic signals and the construction of concrete medians at the intersection of McKittrick Street.

Once complete, the channelized median will require that drivers utilize the traffic signal for any left turns on to McKittrick St and for any U-turns needed for Northbound traffic to access businesses.

The project also includes pedestrian and vehicle safety improvements and will help support redevelopment in the area.

Sidewalks have been widened and a landscaped buffer area has been added to provide separation between pedestrians and vehicles.

The final phase of the project also includes pedestrian illumination and final pavement markings at the intersection.

Brockwell says the biggest impact on drivers will be the elimination of left turns from Wenatchee Avenue while the project is underway.

"Looks like about a month total for them to get the medians, but we won't be opening up left turns again until the traffic signal is operational," Brockwell said. "And so, folks won't be able to make any left turns onto McKittrick Street until it's operational.

The intersection, complete with left turns, should be completely operational by the end of September.

The final phase of the “MegaKittrick” project was set to start in mid-July, but the timeline was pushed back because of a delay in the delivery of traffic signal poles.

The project was nicknamed "MegaKittrick" because it combines three separate projects into one $6 million master plan.

It includes the signal light and median portion that starts Monday, the extension of McKittrick Street east towards the BNSF railroad tracks, and the sidewalk improvements.

The roadway extension to the east included a new street being constructed, North Columbia Street, that will help redevelop the parcels between the railroad tracks and North Wenatchee Avenue.