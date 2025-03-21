A vehicle fire occured this afternoon in south Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Fire Chief Brian Brett says the blaze occured in the 100 block of Chapman Road in south Wenatchee at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Brett says fire crews responded to reports of thick smoke and found someone burned debris in the back of a pickup truck.

Crews advised the individual they could not burn the debris and extinguished the fire.

Brett says the fire probably didn't do the pickup any good to have the fire in the bed.

Initial reports thought perhaps a homeless encapment caught fire Friday afternoon.

There were no injuries and no property damage other than the damage to the pickup.