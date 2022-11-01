Fire Marshall Says Cigarette Sparked Fire That Killed Woman In Moses Lake Mobile Home

A 72-year-old Moses Lake woman is dead from a mobile home fire that reportedly started when a cigarette ignited her medical oxygen supply.

I FIBER ONE reports that an investigation shows the woman was smoking in her bedroom when the oxygen tube running from there to a condenser in the living room caught fire.

Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski says the woman was found dead after the fire subsided.

Another person escaped with minor smoke inhalation.

The fire ignited in the Harvest Manor mobile home park off of Airway Drive in Moses Lake.

Firefighters say they tried to rescue the woman during the fire Sunday morning, but the fire had progressed too far for the rescue to be possible.