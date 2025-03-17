Fire Truck Flips Near Othello In Two-Vehicle Collision

photo courtesy: Washington State Patrol

There are no injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Adams County on Sunday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:40 p.m. on State Route 24 about a mile south of Othello when 54-year-old James D. Bennett of Pasco ran a stop sign in his sedan at Hampton Road and collided with a small fire apparatus driven by 28-year-old Samuel J. Scroggins of Othello.

The impact of the collision caused the apparatus to flip and land on its top in a roadside ditch.

Neither Bennett nor Scroggins were injured in the crash, but Bennett and a passenger in Scroggin's vehicle, 32-year-old Oscar A. Lopez-Sierra of Othello were both transported to Othello Community Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Troopers say Bennett was cited for running the sign and causing the accident, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours.

A State Patrol report indicates impairment was not a factor in the wreck.

