Firefighters Battle “141 Fire” in Orondo Over Weekend

Firefighting agencies across the region were called out to a second alarm fire known as the “141 Fire” near Orondo Saturday night.

At 6:15 p.m., the Orondo Fire Department was called out to a fast-moving wildfire one mile north of Orondo, near Zanol Rd and US 97.

The 141 Fire was quickly burning up a steep hillside and was located in rugged terrain.

At 9 p.m., Level 1 evacuations were issued to residents living east of Fisher Ln. near the crest to the plateau.

Firefighters were battling the fire throughout Saturday night and was able to slow fire growth to 70 acres.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Forest Service rangers all responded to the alarm, with a total of 74 firefighters working on the fire.

As of Sunday morning, firefighters continue dropping water onto some of the hot spots and are working to contain the fire.