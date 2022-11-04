First Phase of the Chelan County Voter Research Project Released

The Chelan County Election Integrity Committee (EIC) recently submitted their first report to the Chelan County Auditor’s Office Thursday.

The EIC was formed back in 2021 to address people’s concerns with the electoral process following the 2020 Presidential Election.

The EIC is looking to oversee Chelan County elections and the electoral process and report any potential voter anomalies.

A 2022 study from the Pew Research Center shows that Conservative Republican supporters are less likely to believe that elections nationwide will be administered correctly, with 47 percent of conservative voters believing that the election will not be done correctly.

They also report that Republican supporters had less confidence in absentee ballot reporting than in 2020, with only 37 percent stating they were somewhat confident in the results.

The committee analyzed Chelan County’s voter roll and followed up any potential anomalies by canvassing door-to-door.

EIC discovered that 128 out of the 51,000 or more registered voters in Chelan County had either moved or were deceased but were still listed as eligible voters

They also found that 37 voters voted more than 30 days after they moved out of Chelan County, which state law only allows voters to vote in their previous county no more than 30 days after moving.

Since EIC measured a miniscule percentage of voting anomalies at 0.05 percent, they concluded that there was no significant voter fraud in Chelan County.

In response to EIC’s report, Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said this report did not change his confidence in mail-in voting, but only further solidified that some voters don’t know how to follow the rules.

“Ideally, we look for information constantly, we're checking the obituaries, we're getting the list of those who have passed from the state,” Moore explained. “We look into all those things, but at the end of the day, if I'm not notified that you moved from your address, and if you don't register to vote anywhere else, you will ultimately stay on the rolls until I receive information. That's the difficult part about this process.”